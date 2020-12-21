Indiana Gaming Commission set to decide fate of former Gary casino executives

That casino, along with its corporate cousin, Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson, were sold for $1.7 billion in July 2018 to Caesars Entertainment Corp., which in July 2020 was acquired by Caesars Entertainment Inc., formerly known as ElDorado Resorts.

None of Keeler's alleged criminal misdeeds occurred in connection with Spectacle Entertainment, which broke ground in January, adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street, for the $300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana that will be the first land-based casino in Northwest Indiana, replacing the two Majestic Star gaming boats on Lake Michigan.

Ratcliff, the former Centaur CEO, resigned as Spectacle chairman and CEO in July and is not permitted to exercise any control or management at Majestic Star, though he remains a substantial owner of the company, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Sara Tait, IGC executive director, last month said the investigation of alleged misdeeds has expanded to more than 10 individuals associated with Spectacle or Centaur, and goes beyond the federal campaign finance violations that sparked the initial inquiry.