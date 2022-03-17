 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Indiana halts sports bets on Russia, Belarus hockey following Ukraine invasion

  • 0
Sports wagering opens in Indiana

The Indiana Gaming Commission no longer permits wagering on Russia's Kontinental Hockey League and the Belarus Extraleague following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine that's been supported militarily and politically by neighboring Belarus. Many sports books, including the sports book at the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago (pictured), already had stopped taking bets on sports leagues based in either Russia or Belarus.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Hoosier fans of eastern European hockey no longer are permitted to place bets on professional hockey games played in Russia and Belarus.

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) this week quietly deleted Russia's Kontinental Hockey League and the Belarus Extraleague from the commission's list of approved events for sports wagering in Indiana.

IGC officials declined to say why the two hockey leagues no longer are eligible for wagering in Indiana.

But the action follows Russia's unlawful Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine that's been supported militarily and politically by neighboring Belarus, and vehemently condemned by, among many others, Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Regardless of the IGC decision, gamblers looking to bet on sports played in either Russia or Belarus would be hard pressed to find any action, since many sports books no longer are taking bets on any sports leagues based in either country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

People are also reading…

That includes several sports books affiliated with Northwest Indiana casinos, such as DraftKings and Barstool (Ameristar Casino, East Chicago); FanDuel (Blue Chip Casino, Michigan City); and Caesars (Horseshoe Casino, Hammond).

The new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary has yet to open its sports book or begin online sports wagering through either its parent company or any mobile affiliates.

Just two years ago, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, Ping-Pong matches from Ukraine's TT-Cup and Russia's Setka Cup leagues briefly were the most popular sports for wagering in Indiana after all American sports leagues shut down to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gary loses cut of Terre Haute casino revenue

Gary loses cut of Terre Haute casino revenue

A new local development agreement approved by Vigo County and Churchill Downs includes no provision for sharing a portion of the revenue from the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino with the city of Gary.

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts