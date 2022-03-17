Indiana halts sports bets on Russia, Belarus hockey following Ukraine invasion

Hoosier fans of eastern European hockey no longer are permitted to place bets on professional hockey games played in Russia and Belarus.

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) this week quietly deleted Russia's Kontinental Hockey League and the Belarus Extraleague from the commission's list of approved events for sports wagering in Indiana.

IGC officials declined to say why the two hockey leagues no longer are eligible for wagering in Indiana.

But the action follows Russia's unlawful Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine that's been supported militarily and politically by neighboring Belarus, and vehemently condemned by, among many others, Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Regardless of the IGC decision, gamblers looking to bet on sports played in either Russia or Belarus would be hard pressed to find any action, since many sports books no longer are taking bets on any sports leagues based in either country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That includes several sports books affiliated with Northwest Indiana casinos, such as DraftKings and Barstool (Ameristar Casino, East Chicago); FanDuel (Blue Chip Casino, Michigan City); and Caesars (Horseshoe Casino, Hammond).

The new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary has yet to open its sports book or begin online sports wagering through either its parent company or any mobile affiliates.

Just two years ago, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, Ping-Pong matches from Ukraine's TT-Cup and Russia's Setka Cup leagues briefly were the most popular sports for wagering in Indiana after all American sports leagues shut down to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.

