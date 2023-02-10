The forthcoming expiration of a little-known casino tax break may be the key to unlocking two transformational economic development initiatives benefiting the city of Gary, Lake County and all of Northwest Indiana.

The Senate Appropriations Committee began evaluating a plan Thursday that was crafted by Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, to construct a Lake County convention center in Gary near the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and to reconstruct the downtown Metro Center train and bus station.

Senate Bill 434 remains a work in progress. But if it's enacted into law, Melton, a candidate for Gary mayor, said it will be a catalyst for further economic development in the Steel City and across the Region.

"There's really a lot of opportunity within that corridor," he said. "We know that these venues yield great returns when it comes to attracting folks from other states."

Under the plan, $18 million a year in tax revenue the Hard Rock Casino is due to begin paying to the state July 1, 2025, instead would used to construct a $120 million convention center near the casino that would be operated by the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

The money also would pay for an estimated $90 million rebuilding of the multimodal transportation center along the soon-to-be double-tracked South Shore commuter rail line into a hub for transit-oriented development in downtown Gary.

In addition, the legislation authorizes the Lake County Council to increase the 5% innkeepers tax that's not changed since 1993. That money would go toward funding SSCVA operation of the new convention center.

"This will make Northwest Indiana prosper, and that feeds into the state budget as well," said David Uran, SSCVA president.

Melton and Uran explained that Northwest Indiana is missing out on hosting conventions, meetings and other events because it lacks the space required to attract large groups, particularly since the 2018 demolition of the Star Plaza hotel and theater in Merrillville.

Uran said that as Crown Point mayor he used youth sports tournaments as a means to develop the city. Now he believes a Lake County convention center could spur similar economic growth in Gary and reverberate throughout the Region.

"This is an opportunity in Lake County to make a transformative impact," he said.

In addition to the SSCVA, the measure is endorsed by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and the Northwest Indiana Forum, among others.

The proposal appears to have bipartisan support among committee members. For example, Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, said he supports the plan "wholeheartedly," and he welcomes the intergovernmental cooperation so long missing from Lake County initiatives at the Statehouse.

"No one can really understand, unless you've lived through it, how amazing that is," he said.

But not everyone in Lake County government seems to be on the same page. In Crown Point, Lake County Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said Thursday that no one has talked to him about a convention center, and he believes a better spot for it would be the old Star Plaza site at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65.

The Senate committee is expected to consider revisions next week to Melton's plan and then vote on advancing it to the full Senate for further review and approval.

Legislation ultimately must win majority support in the Senate and the House by April 29 to go to the governor to be signed into law.

The Hard Rock tax break hearkens back to its former existence as two separate Majestic Star casino boats on Lake Michigan in Gary.

To incentivize the development of the land-based casino, lawmakers agreed in 2017 to continue treating the single Hard Rock property as two casinos for tax purposes until June 30, 2025.

That reduced how much Hard Rock pays in taxes under Indiana's graduated wagering tax system, where the tax rate increases in tandem with a casino's adjusted gross receipts, since Hard Rock's state-leading earnings continue to be split between two entities.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores