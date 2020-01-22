Indiana OKs casino, mobile sportsbook wagers on the Oscars

"Oscars betting was a hit in its first year in New Jersey, and we suspect that interest will only grow," said Jessica Welman, an analyst for the PlayUSA gaming news network who earned a master's degree in film and media studies at Indiana University in Bloomington.

"We saw last year that bettors were less motivated by the favorites and more interested in backing their favorite films and movie stars. This year's field of nominees has star power in front of and behind the camera, so that should help drive interest."

Oscar wagers almost certainly will be available at the FanDuel sportsbook in the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, and through the FanDuel website and mobile app, since FanDuel requested IGC approval of Academy Award bets.

The DraftKings website and app, which operates in Indiana through East Chicago's Ameristar Casino, also is likely to offer odds. It was the first sportsbook last year to jump into Oscar wagering in New Jersey and joined FanDuel in requesting Indiana approval.

Welman said while everyone enjoys debating whether a particular film or performer is the best, being able to wager actual cash on the Oscars provides an opportunity for people to really put their money where their mouths are.