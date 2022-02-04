Indiana OKs sports wagers on four additional Winter Olympics events

Just in time for the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Indiana Gaming Commission has authorized Hoosier casinos and their affiliated online sports books to offer wagers on four additional Olympic events.

They are biathlon, luge, Nordic combined and skeleton.

The IGC previously approved betting on the Winter Olympic sports of alpine skiing, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, ice hockey, short-track speed skating and speed skating — giving Hoosiers a total of 11 different varieties of Olympic competitions on which to wager.

Sports wagering operators are not required to offer wagering on all available Olympic sports.

At the same time, some may choose to offer multiple betting opportunities on some sports or individual events, including in-game wagers.

Adults 21 and older can visit just about any of Indiana's 13 casinos — except the Hard Rock Casino in Gary whose sports book has yet to open — to see the different types of Olympic wagering opportunities and place an in-person bet.

Alternatively, adults can bet on the Olympics, or any IGC authorized sports, from anywhere in the state using one of more than a dozen mobile sports wagering operators affiliated with Indiana casinos, including industry leaders DraftKings and FanDuel.

Prospective gamblers will have to plan ahead, however, since most Olympic events will take place in Beijing, China, well before they're seen in the United States on the nightly NBC-TV broadcast.

Beijing time is 14 hours ahead of Northwest Indiana, so when it's noon in the Region it is 2 a.m. the next day in China.

