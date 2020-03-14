Indiana orders casinos closed for at least two weeks starting Monday

Indiana and Illinois are among seven states that have ordered their casinos shut down due to coronavirus.

Casinos also are closed or closing in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

It's not immediately clear how the Indiana closures will affect casino workers. Several Region casino operators said Saturday night they still were developing their plans and policies for the weeks ahead.

Approximately half of the 11,800 Hoosiers employed statewide in the gaming industry work in Northwest Indiana.

Legislation pending in Congress could provide some American workers paid sick leave of between two-thirds and 100% of their usual paychecks, if they are quarantined, caring for an ill family member, or have to care for children whose schools or day care facilities are closed due to coronavirus.

However, Region casino employees likely would not qualify, since the sick leave provision in the Families First Coronavirus Protection Act — which passed the Democratic-controlled U.S. House Saturday, and is set to be taken up Monday by the Republican-controlled Senate — currently only applies to companies with fewer than 500 employees.

That still could be changed to include all employers before the measure is enacted into law.