Indiana sets all-time sports wagering record in September

Records show Indiana sports books have taken in $2.4 billion in wagers through the first nine months of the year, compared to $1.8 billion during the same period last year.

“Indiana remains one of the five largest sports betting markets in the country, and the growth is showing few signs of letting up at this point. Sportsbooks should approach $4 billion in wagers for the year,” said Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network.

IGC data show nearly two-thirds of all sports wagers placed in Indiana last month went through a Northwest Indiana casino, or an affiliated mobile sports wagering company, with DraftKings (Ameristar Casino, East Chicago) and FanDuel (Blue Chip Casino, Michigan City) leading the field.

As for traditional casino games, however, September saw the rivalry continue between the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary and the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond for the top gaming destination in Northwest Indiana.

Horseshoe, as usual, tallied Indiana’s highest casino win, or revenue after paying successful bettors, at $32.7 million in September. Hard Rock’s win last month was $29.5 million, according to the IGC.