Indiana sets another sports wagering record as play slows at other casino games

East Chicago's Ameristar Casino and its DraftKings mobile affiliate remained the state leader for sports wagers with $97 million on the books in October. Michigan City's Blue Chip Casino and its FanDuel affiliate was second with $66 million.

"Indiana is among the largest markets that DraftKings holds an advantage over rival FanDuel, leveraging its early entry last year into market dominance," said Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayIndiana.com.

"Even as competition has grown, including the entry of William Hill to the market, the top of the online sportsbook food chain has remained remarkably stable."

Data show state taxes on settled sports bets generated a record $2 million in revenue for Indiana in October.

In contrast, Indiana taxes on slot machines and table game wagers produced $36 million in state revenue last month despite a dip in play.

According to the Gaming Commission, the statewide casino "win," or revenue after paying winning bets, totaled $167 million in October, a 2% decrease compared to September and a 7% decline relative to October 2019.