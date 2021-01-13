Indiana smashes monthly sports wagering handle (again); $1.8 billion wagered in 2020

Hoosiers wagered an astounding $313 million on professional and college sporting events in December, capping a year that saw a total of $1.8 billion in Indiana sports bets despite season suspensions and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data released Tuesday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, last month's sports wagering handle was a 93% increase compared to the $162 million in sports bets placed in December 2019.

It also crushed the previous monthly Indiana sports wagering record of $251 million that just was set in November.

"The market isn't showing any signs of slowing down as we are seeing significant growth month over month," said Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. business for the Gambling.com Group.

"While football still brought in the majority of revenue, the return of the NBA in late December contributed to the record breaking handle, taking $89 million in bets from the state."

The Ameristar Casino in East Chicago ($125 million) and the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City ($80 million) continued to lead all others in sports wagering handle, primarily through their respective affiliated mobile sports books, DraftKings and FanDuel.