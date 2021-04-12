Indiana sports wagering rebounds in March with assist from NCAA men's basketball tournament

Sports wagering in Indiana rebounded to near-record territory last month as the Hoosier State played host to the entire NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Data released Monday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show $316.7 million was bet on sporting events in March at Indiana casinos and through mobile sports wagering applications, primarily on basketball.

That was shy of the $348.2 million monthly sports wagering record set in January, but still good enough to rank as the second-highest monthly handle since the first legal Indiana sports bet was placed in September 2019.

“It’s hard to know just how much it moved the needle, but March’s results were clearly fueled by a huge volume of NCAA Tournament games all in one place and by a number of fans who traveled to Indiana and then bet legally as they attended games. We may never see a betting event quite like that ever again,” said Jessica Welman, lead analyst at PlayIndiana.com

As usual, mobile sports wagering applications affiliated with the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago (DraftKings) and the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City (FanDuel) led all others in Indiana, accounting for a combined 64% of the statewide handle.