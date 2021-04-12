 Skip to main content
Indiana sports wagering rebounds in March with assist from NCAA men's basketball tournament
alert urgent

Majestic Star Casino permanently closing April 18 to prepare for Hard Rock Casino opening

Gamblers play blackjack, craps and other table games April 3 at the Majestic Star Casino at Buffington Harbor on Lake Michigan. The casino is permanently closing April 18 to shift its staff and gaming equipment to the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, slated to open May 14 adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street in Gary.

 Dan Carden, The Times

Sports wagering in Indiana rebounded to near-record territory last month as the Hoosier State played host to the entire NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Data released Monday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show $316.7 million was bet on sporting events in March at Indiana casinos and through mobile sports wagering applications, primarily on basketball.

That was shy of the $348.2 million monthly sports wagering record set in January, but still good enough to rank as the second-highest monthly handle since the first legal Indiana sports bet was placed in September 2019.

“It’s hard to know just how much it moved the needle, but March’s results were clearly fueled by a huge volume of NCAA Tournament games all in one place and by a number of fans who traveled to Indiana and then bet legally as they attended games. We may never see a betting event quite like that ever again,” said Jessica Welman, lead analyst at PlayIndiana.com

As usual, mobile sports wagering applications affiliated with the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago (DraftKings) and the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City (FanDuel) led all others in Indiana, accounting for a combined 64% of the statewide handle.

Ameristar’s Barstool sports book wrote the most in-person sports bets in Northwest Indiana, followed by the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond and Blue Chip. The Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg was tops statewide for retail sports wagers.

Altogether, sports wagering generated $2.5 million in tax revenue for the state last month, according to the Gaming Commission.

Data show March also saw the highest casino “win” of the year, so far, with $209 million in revenue after casinos paid winning bettors at slot machines and table games.

Warmer weather and federal stimulus payments likely helped boost Indiana casino win in March above the $135.5 million tallied in February and $167.5 million in January.

The March result also was more than double the $98 million in March 2020 casino win. Though it’s difficult to directly compare year-over-year since Indiana casinos were shut down last year for half the month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwest Indiana’s casino market is in for a similar — if significantly less disruptive — shakeup in the weeks ahead.

For the first time in 25 years there will be no legal gambling in Gary after Sunday when the Majestic Star Casino at Buffington Harbor on Lake Michigan permanently closes.

Majestic Star employees and some gaming equipment will be transferred over the next few weeks to the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, which is set to open at 5 p.m. May 14 adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.

The $300 million Hard Rock will be the first land-based casino in Northwest Indiana.

Download PDF March 2021 Indiana gaming revenue report

