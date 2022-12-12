Indiana sports wagers close to all-time record in November

Football, basketball and World Cup soccer spurred Hoosiers to bet nearly a half-billion dollars on sporting events in November — coming close to breaking the all-time monthly record for sports wagering in Indiana.

Data released Monday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Indiana casinos and their online sports wagering affiliates handled $452.3 million in sports bets last month, missing by just 10% the all-time monthly record of $500.1 million set in January.

"Adding last month's numbers to the pile means that Indiana gamblers have officially placed more than $10 billion worth of wagers since betting began in 2019. An incredible milestone for the state's market, which shows just how much Hoosiers love to bet on sports," said Jake Garza, an analyst for PlayIndiana.com.

November's sports wagering "win," or sports book revenue after paying successful bettors, totaled $40 million, of which $3.8 million was paid to the state in accordance with Indiana's 9.5% sports wagering tax, records show.

Football was the top sport for Indiana wagers in November, accounting for about 30% of all sports bets. It was followed closely by basketball bets and multi-game or multi-sport "parlay" bets that each comprised approximately 28% of wagers.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, Ameristar Casino in East Chicago had the highest sports wagering handle for November with $148.5 million, or 33% of the statewide total, primarily through its online DraftKings affiliate.

Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City was second with $141.6 million, or 31% of the statewide total, mostly through its online FanDuel affiliate.

In-person sports bets at Northwest Indiana casinos were highest in November at Ameristar with $4.6 million, followed by Horseshoe Casino in Hammond at $2.1 million, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary at $1.2 million, and $610,000 at Blue Chip, records show.

Even though Hoosiers nearly set a new monthly sports wagering record, Indiana collected significantly more wagering tax revenue in November — $50.3 million — from bets placed at table games and slot machines in the state's 12 commercial casinos.

The action was hottest at Hard Rock whose $45.7 million in November table game play led the state and nearly exceeded the combined monthly table game play at the state's five Ohio River casinos and the French Lick Casino.

Hard Rock also ranked first in the state for slot machine play. Its $235.5 million in slot machine coin-in topped third-place Horseshoe Hammond, which posted $197.7 million in slot play last month.

"It was great to see continued growth on all sides of our casino business in November. Guests are raving about our new slot area, along with all of the wonderful food and beverage, and entertainment choices, we offer seven days a week," said Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

"We are very excited to end 2022 on a continued strong note. We have many things programmed for our guests, including a free concert by Everclear on our Hard Rock Cafe stage," he added.

After paying winning bettors, Hard Rock tallied $35.4 million in November win, Horseshoe collected $25.8 million, Ameristar took in $15.2 million, and Blue Chip notched $10.1 million.

Statewide casino win for November totaled $196.2 million, a 0.4% increase compared to the $195.3 million in statewide win recorded in November 2021, according to the IGC.

