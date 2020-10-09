Indiana sports wagers top $200 million in September, a new record

Kathryn Jenkins, Horseshoe general manager, said the state's most popular gaming facility is now up to 1,225 available slot machines, down from 2,136 pre-pandemic, working to find space for additional table games, and looking at resuming poker and pai gow after the Gaming Commission on Tuesday authorized poker games with up to five players and pai gow with three.

"Here at the Horseshoe, we are laser-focused on responsibly adding to our operations," Jenkins said.

At the same time, Jenkins acknowledged an unspecified number of Horseshoe employees recently were permanently laid off due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions on food and beverage service at casinos and gatherings or events with large numbers of people.

"We're looking forward to one day resuming all of the amenities that we're able to provide to our guests," Jenkins said. "But as of right now, we're not able to provide services, such as beverage service, so therefore we did have to have some layoffs."

On the other hand, Jenkins said the Horseshoe is looking to hire 75 to 100 new table games dealers, and is offering paid training to individuals age 21 and up interested in learning how to deal blackjack.