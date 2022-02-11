Indiana sports wagers top $500 million in January

Hoosiers bet more than a half-billion dollars on sporting events in January, setting a new monthly record for statewide sports wagering that potentially could be broken again once February's bets are added up.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Indiana casinos and their online sports wagering affiliates handled $500.1 million in sports bets last month — crushing the old monthly record of $463.7 million set in November by nearly 8%.

January's sports wagering "win," or sports book revenue after paying successful bettors, totaled $35.6 million, of which $3.4 million was paid to the state in accordance with Indiana's 9.5% sports wagering tax, records show.

"Indiana continues to punch above its weight class, remaining a model of success and a role model for other states to follow," said Eric Ramsey, an analyst for PlayIndiana.com.

"As an example, Ohio regulators have drafted a particularly strong framework for that state's impending launch of sports betting, and it is no coincidence that it draws upon the blueprint Indiana put together years ago."

IGC data show basketball was the top sport for Indiana wagers in January, accounting for nearly 39% of all sports bets.

Multi-game or multi-sport "parlay" bets comprised about 25% of wagers, followed closely by football at 24%.

Jake Garza, lead analyst for PlayIndiana.com, anticipates football will be dominant in February as Hoosier sports fans get bets down ahead of, and during, the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Hoosier State also could see Cincinnati Bengals fans streaming across the state's southeastern border to bet on their team in the big game at nearby Indiana casinos located on the Ohio River.

"Sports books benefited greatly from the extra week of regular-season games, and the expanded NFL playoffs were a winner for sports books," Garza said.

"The month will likely be the high water mark for the foreseeable future, unless the NCAA tournament can draw comparably huge numbers, too. Regardless, what a football season it has been."

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, Ameristar Casino in East Chicago once again had the highest sports wagering handle in Indiana for January with $168.9 million, or 34% of the statewide total, primarily through its online DraftKings affiliate.

Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City remained second with $127.2 million, or 25% of the statewide total, mostly through its online FanDuel affiliate.

In-person sports bets were highest in January at Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, located 26 miles west of Cincinnati, at $13.2 million.

Notwithstanding the new monthly sports wagering record, Indiana collected significantly more wagering tax revenue in January — $50.2 million — from bets placed at table games and slot machines in the state's 12 commercial casinos.

The action was hottest at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana whose $49.4 million in January table game play exceeded the combined monthly table game play at the state's five Ohio River casinos and the French Lick Casino.

Records show baccarat was the most popular table game at the Gary casino attracting nearly $1 million a day in play.

In fact, the $29.9 million wagered on baccarat at Hard Rock in January exceeded the $29.6 million in total table game play last month at the state's former top gaming destination, Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

"Despite the weather, we had our busiest month on the tables, led by incredible volumes in baccarat," said Matt Schuffert, president of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

"Our baccarat gaming space, complemented by our YouYu Noodle Bar, continues to receive incredible feedback from our customers as the place to play baccarat in Chicagoland."

Hard Rock also led the state in slot machine play for the first time since opening May 14, 2021. Its $214.4 million in slot machine coin-in edged Horseshoe, which posted $211 million in slot play last month.

"We continue to add additional slots to our gaming floor, and it was exciting to see us become the volume leader in slots in January," Schuffert said.

"We have more additions coming to our slot floor over the next several weeks, based on customer feedback, which should complement our existing gaming floor very well."

After paying winning bettors, Hard Rock tallied $30.1 million in January win, Horseshoe collected $28 million, Ameristar took in $16.3 million, and Blue Chip notched $9.6 million.

Statewide casino win for January totaled $190.1 million, a 13.4% increase compared to the $167.6 million in statewide win recorded in January 2021, according to the IGC.

