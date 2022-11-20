Indiana Supreme Court likely ends legal career of onetime Gary casino executive

A former casino executive and attorney who helped clear a variety of legal thickets to establish what now is the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana likely never again will practice law in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana Supreme Court recently suspended the law license of John Keeler for at least 545 days, or approximately 18 months, after Keeler pleaded guilty April 18 to causing a false tax return to be filed as part of a scheme to conceal $25,000 in impermissible contributions to a Marion County Republican Party political action committee.

The suspension was issued without automatic reinstatement. As a result, Keeler, 73, only can regain his law license following the suspension period if he demonstrates to the state's high court clear and convincing evidence of his remorse, rehabilitation and fitness to practice law.

Keeler currently is serving a two-month sentence at a federal prison camp in Montgomery, Alabama. He's scheduled to spend one year on supervised release beginning Dec. 11.

Records show Keeler's unlawful actions occurred in 2016 in connection with his role as vice president and general counsel of New Centaur LLC — the owner, at the time, of the two horse track casinos in suburban Indianapolis.

Following the sale of those properties, Keeler and other Centaur officials formed Spectacle Entertainment to acquire Gary's Majestic Star Casinos and later develop what now is the Hard Rock Casino.

Keeler, a Republican former state representative from Indianapolis, worked unceasingly to ensure the 2019 General Assembly approved the relocation of Gary's casinos from Lake Michigan to a more accessible site adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street.

He also helped untangle torturous property ownership issues at the chosen site and made repeated appearances at Gary zoning and Common Council meetings to clear the way for construction of the $300 million gaming, dining and entertainment destination.

Keeler left Spectacle in 2020 after he and former state Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Greenwood, were indicted on federal campaign finance charges.

Waltz pleaded guilty in April to using straw donors to finance his unsuccessful 2016 Republican congressional primary campaign and lying to FBI agents. He's incarcerated at the federal correctional institution in Ashland, Kentucky, until July 23, 2023, records show.

Hard Rock International, a business enterprise of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has operated the Hard Rock Casino in Gary since it opened May 14, 2021.

It took ownership of the property from Spectacle in August 2021 after the Indiana Gaming Commission identified other potential misdeeds involving top Spectacle officials and several Spectacle shareholders refused to comply with the commission's casino owner integrity rules.