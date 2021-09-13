Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Indiana casino owner integrity rules

They claimed the IGC exceeded its authority by requiring investors in privately owned casino companies be subject to the detailed financial and background investigations necessary to acquire a Level 1 occupational license, as well as refraining from legislative lobbying, gambling at the Hard Rock Casino, doing independent business with casino vendors, and notifying the IGC when they have more than $50,000 cash on hand.

Chavis previously ruled the IGC was well within its rights under state law to enact the requirements, particularly given the alleged misdeeds of several former Spectacle executives who worked together at Centaur Gaming prior to acquiring the Gary casino license.

"The IGC investigated these activities revealing undisclosed financial transactions, hidden ownership transfers, improper use of funds, improper accounting practices, ex parte communication with certain former commissioners, and other matters," Chavis said.

"From these events, IGC believed there were gaps in its existing rules regarding attempts to separate persons deemed unsuitable from the casino owner's licensee. IGC drafted the emergency rule to close this gap."

The Hard Rock Casino opened to the public May 14. It was Indiana's second-highest grossing casino in August, records show.

