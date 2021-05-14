Judge hears challenge to state integrity rules for Hard Rock Casino investors

A Marion County judge is likely to decide next month whether to halt an Indiana Gaming Commission rule requiring shareholders in the parent company of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana be more transparent about their finances and business connections.
Judge John Chavis heard oral arguments Friday on whether to issue a preliminary injunction stopping enforcement of the IGC integrity rules for investors in privately held casino companies that took effect March 24.
The shareholders, which include several prominent Indiana Republican donors and lobbyists, claim they should not be required to provide the IGC detailed financial and background records since they are not involved in day-to-day operations at the new Gary casino.
They also object to the mandate they sell back their shares to Spectacle Entertainment if they remain unwilling to provide the information, or if the commission deems them unsuitable following a thorough investigation of the information submitted.
In that vein, the shareholders allege they actually are being forced out at "fire sale" prices just as the value of the company is poised to increase exponentially following Friday's opening of the Hard Rock Casino.
For example, Carmel insurance agent Dave Shepherd, whose Windy City H&C Investors LLC paid $2.5 million in 2018 for 4% of Spectacle Entertainment, said he considers the company's recent offer to buy him out for $5.98 million — a 139% return on investment — a "lowball offer."
The IGC, meanwhile, argued it is obligated under Indiana law to protect the credibility and integrity of gambling operations in the Hoosier State, and it cannot fulfill that duty in regard to Spectacle without knowing more about everyone associated with the private casino company.
The IGC said the need for such information is especially urgent because many Spectacle investors are connected to former Spectacle CEO Rod Ratcliff, who agreed to exit Indiana's gaming industry in March after an IGC investigation put Ratcliff at the center of a federal campaign finance scandal and uncovered Ratcliff's unauthorized transfers of Spectacle shares.
The agency said it's possible all the Spectacle investors will pass muster once they submit the required information. But the IGC insisted without the information it can't tell whether the investors pose a threat to gaming integrity in Indiana.
At the judge's suggestion, the IGC agreed to extend the deadline for Spectacle investors to submit the required information to June 21.
Chavis said he'll probably also decide June 4 whether to grant the investors' request to immediately halt the disclosure mandate, or find in favor of the IGC and require the investors wait to seek legal relief until after a final IGC suitability decision.