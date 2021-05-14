Judge hears challenge to state integrity rules for Hard Rock Casino investors

A Marion County judge is likely to decide next month whether to halt an Indiana Gaming Commission rule requiring shareholders in the parent company of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana be more transparent about their finances and business connections.

Judge John Chavis heard oral arguments Friday on whether to issue a preliminary injunction stopping enforcement of the IGC integrity rules for investors in privately held casino companies that took effect March 24.

The shareholders, which include several prominent Indiana Republican donors and lobbyists, claim they should not be required to provide the IGC detailed financial and background records since they are not involved in day-to-day operations at the new Gary casino.

They also object to the mandate they sell back their shares to Spectacle Entertainment if they remain unwilling to provide the information, or if the commission deems them unsuitable following a thorough investigation of the information submitted.

In that vein, the shareholders allege they actually are being forced out at "fire sale" prices just as the value of the company is poised to increase exponentially following Friday's opening of the Hard Rock Casino.