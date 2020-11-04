Last chance! $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Hammond about to expire

The person holding a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 that was sold in May at a Hammond gas station still is out there somewhere.

But if the ticket is not found and presented at Hoosier Lottery headquarters by 4:30 p.m. Indianapolis (Eastern) time Thursday, it won't be worth a single penny.

Lottery records show a Powerball ticket sold at Speedway, 6845 Calumet Ave., for the May 9 drawing matched the four white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.

The winning numbers for the May 9 Powerball drawing were 12-18-42-48-65 and Powerball 19.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.

The person holding the winning ticket should sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winner must schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket by Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, to claim the prize.