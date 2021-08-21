Leader of Indiana casino regulatory agency stepping down

The executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) is stepping down from her post overseeing the state's casino industry to pursue unspecified opportunities in the private sector.

Sara Gonso Tait has spent 10 years at the Indiana gaming regulatory agency, first as its general counsel, and since 2015 as its leader.

Her tenure includes the construction and opening of three new casino facilities, including the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary; the launch of sports wagering in Indiana; and the signing of a Tribal-State Gaming Compact at Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

"I leave the Indiana Gaming Commission having accomplished significant goals and confident that my tenure served the agency, industry and state well," Tait said.

"This role has been more than I hoped for and being the executive director has been a privilege and honor. I wouldn't trade it for the world. I am truly appreciative of Governor (Eric) Holcomb and his office for the incredible support, trust and opportunity to grow."

Holcomb agreed. He said Tait's strategic vision at the IGC produced strong economic development results for Indiana, including more than $500 million in annual tax revenue and 12,000 casino jobs, while ensuring the industry operates at the highest level of integrity.