Leap Day, warm weather produce big February win for Region casinos

"Hopefully we'll exceed a thousand guests to watch that," Nita said. "We'll have the ESPN promotional team on site with giveaways. We'll have drink specials. So there will be a lot of activities all associated with the kickoff of the NCAA basketball tournament."

Nita declined to speculate on the gaming effects of an increasing number of large-scale public events being cancelled to minimize the spread of COVID-19 across the United States.

He said the Hammond casino is following all the precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health authorities.

"We are ensuring that the environment feels very safe and clean for both our team members and our guests," Nita said. "At this time, we remain open for business and we're glad to have a great crowd."

Statewide, casino win at slot machines and table games grew 13.71% in February compared to February 2019, according to Indiana Gaming Commission data.

Sports wagering in Indiana also continued growing in February with $187.2 million in total bets, thanks in part to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

Indiana's February sports wagering handle was up 9.6% from January's previous record high of $170.8 million.