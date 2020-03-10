Leap Day, warm weather produce big February win for Region casinos

Fear of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, didn't keep people from visiting Northwest Indiana casinos last month.
Data released Tuesday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Region casino receipts surged 8.2% in February, compared to February 2019, with the Hammond Horseshoe Casino recording a 15.7% boost in casino "win," or revenue after paying winning bets.
Dan Nita, Horseshoe general manager and regional president of its parent company, Caesars Entertainment, credited the casino's good fortune to last month's extra Saturday due to Leap Year, as well as the relatively warm February weather compared to last year.
"It definitely helped having an extra day. It definitely helped by having an extra Saturday," Nita said. "I think that having a Leap Year day seemed to be a very lucky day, so we had tremendous volumes to close out the month."
"For Horseshoe Hammond this is the biggest February gaming revenue since 2016. We had strength in all our volume indicators...with growth in slots and tables and poker."
Nita expects the growth to continue into March with basketball fans crowding into The Book sportsbook at Horseshoe to watch the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The casino also is opening The Venue event center for college basketball fans to watch all the games, for free, on multiple screens, starting each day at 10:30 a.m.
"Hopefully we'll exceed a thousand guests to watch that," Nita said. "We'll have the ESPN promotional team on site with giveaways. We'll have drink specials. So there will be a lot of activities all associated with the kickoff of the NCAA basketball tournament."
Nita declined to speculate on the gaming effects of an increasing number of large-scale public events being cancelled to minimize the spread of COVID-19 across the United States.
He said the Hammond casino is following all the precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health authorities.
"We are ensuring that the environment feels very safe and clean for both our team members and our guests," Nita said. "At this time, we remain open for business and we're glad to have a great crowd."
Statewide, casino win at slot machines and table games grew 13.71% in February compared to February 2019, according to Indiana Gaming Commission data.
Sports wagering in Indiana also continued growing in February with $187.2 million in total bets, thanks in part to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.
Indiana's February sports wagering handle was up 9.6% from January's previous record high of $170.8 million.
Nita said it's too soon to tell the impact of legal sports wagering beginning Monday at a single Illinois casino in Des Plaines.
"This is all new ground that we're going through, so we're trying to understand how much of a spike we'll get with the major events, whether its NCAA basketball, we have the Masters (golf) around the corner, NBA playoffs," Nita said.
"It's difficult to forecast when its still the originating year."
Overall, sports bets made in-person at Northwest Indiana casinos, or through mobile wagering providers associated with Region casinos, accounted for 85% of Indiana's handle, according to Gaming Commission data.