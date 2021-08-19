Lottery sets new sales record as Hoosiers buy scratch-off tickets amid pandemic

What do Hoosiers do for entertainment when their usual outlets are limited or shuttered because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

They buy lottery tickets. Lots of lottery tickets.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday it sold a record $1.74 billion in lottery tickets during the 2021 state budget year that ran from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

That smashed the prior Hoosier Lottery sales record of $1.38 billion set in 2020 by more than 26%, and beat the lottery's own 2021 revenue expectations by 27%.

Scratch-off ticket sales totaling $1.38 billion accounted for 79% of Hoosier Lottery revenue during the 2021 budget year.

That was $291.4 million, or 26.6%, greater than 2020, according to data presented to the State Lottery Commission.

The scratch game growth is in line with the lottery's long-term strategy to attract more players enticed by the regular release of new instant games, instead of relying on the substantial revenue occasionally generated by casual players buying a few tickets when Powerball or MegaMillions jackpots approach or exceed $500 million.