HAMMOND — "Are you ready to wager on some football?"
That's the question Horseshoe Casino General Manager Dan Nita shouted Wednesday to dozens of sports fans and gamblers before cutting the ribbon on The Book, the second sports betting facility to open this week in Northwest Indiana.
Unlike the comparatively simple betting counter at East Chicago's Ameristar Casino, The Book is similar to Las Vegas casinos with a location right on the gaming floor, 52 wide leather seats with cup holders, and a wall of 30 video boards showing sporting events and wagering odds.
Professional football appeared to be the subject of most bets being placed ahead of Thursday's season-opening clash between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago that will begin the NFL's 100th season.
Former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte, who was on hand for the grand opening of The Book, said that while he's not a regular gambler he's betting this year on the Bears "because I know how good that team is."
"I wish I was on that team. I'm kind of jealous. It's going to be a good game tomorrow," said Forte, who retired in 2018 after piling up the second most yards on the Bears' all-time rushing list, behind only the legendary Walter Payton.
Looking ahead to the new season, Forte said he expects "huge things out of the Bears" and rookie running back David Montgomery.
"Last year, obviously, fell short. But I have high expectations for them this year," Forte said. "It's 100 years of the NFL, but the Bears is what started it back in 1920. We're celebrating the Bears for 100 years as well, and what better way to do that than to kick the butt of the Packers?"
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he's a Bears believer and even put his money where his mouth was.
The four-term leader of Lake County's most populous city placed the first official bets at the Horseshoe, wagering $100 on the Bears to win the Super Bowl, $50 on Notre Dame to win the college football national championship and $50 on the Chicago Cubs to win the World Series.
McDermott said the new Horseshoe sports book is "another beautiful addition" to "the best casino located outside of Las Vegas."
"When I first took over as mayor (in 2004) this was a small, little boat. It was very crowded and very smoky, and to see what Caesars and what Horseshoe Casino Hammond have done," McDermott said.
"The number of people that we draw from outside of Indiana right here into Indiana, I tell you it's amazing to see things progress over time."
The Horseshoe, Ameristar and the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, which opens its sports book Thursday, are likely to see thousands of Illinoisans come through their doors in the months ahead, since the Illinois Gaming Board has not yet adopted the regulations necessary for Illinois casinos to accept sports bets following the June enactment of a state law authorizing sports wagers.
In contrast, the Indiana Gaming Commission immediately got to work crafting sports wagering rules after Gov. Eric Holcomb on May 8 signed into law House Enrolled Act 1015. The commission unanimously adopted the rules last week.
"Nothing like this has ever happened this fast in my recollection," Nita said. "Typically, legislation gets approved and things take nine months, 12 months."
"The fact that the governor signed the law in May and here we are in the first week of September is truly a tribute to everyone that was involved."
Sara Tait, Indiana Gaming Commission executive director, who helped cut the ribbon on The Book alongside Nita, McDermott and Forte, was just as quick to credit the team at the Horseshoe Casino and its parent company, Caesars Entertainment.
"The Gaming Commission set very high standards. We didn't do them any favors, and Horseshoe Hammond was able to meet those standards on a very aggressive timeline," Tait said.
"Check this place out. The investment that Caesars put in here, the facilities, they're top-notch. I think patrons will find that this sports book is as nice as any sports book in the country, and I think people are going to enjoy this new offering."
Caesars is opening seven sports books at its Indiana facilities this month. In addition to Horseshoe Hammond, the company will accept sports wagers at its Harrah's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand casinos in central Indiana, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino and its Winners Circle off-track betting facilities in Fort Wayne, downtown Indianapolis and Clarksville.
Nita said he was grateful to be able to draw on Caesars' decades of experience running sports books in Las Vegas when it came time to launch sports wagering in Indiana.
"It takes a large team to open a sports book," Nita said. "We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into when we started this endeavor."
The Book is a smoke-free area that covers approximately 5,300 square feet on the casino floor at the base of the escalator that goes to the Village Square Buffet and The Venue concert hall.
It's open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to midnight on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Winning wagers can be cashed 24 hours a day at the main casino cashier.