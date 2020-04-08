Majestic Star all-in for Region families during coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Everyone who visited the Majestic Star casinos Tuesday left a winner.

More than 300 Northwest Indiana families, including some 250 employees of the shuttered Gary casinos, received food boxes containing fresh produce, packaged goods, proteins and other items needed to prepare between 20 and 22 meals.

The food distribution was the Region's first "big business mobile market" venture, made possible through a partnership between the Majestic Star's parent company, Spectacle Entertainment, along with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, the Lake Area United Way and the Indiana National Guard.

"The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is committed to continuing to serve those who are food insecure. And unfortunately, because of COVID-19, we are seeing a lot of our friends and neighbors who are displaced workers and may be losing out on some income now," said Victor Garcia, food bank executive director.

"We want to make sure we're also there for those who may not have had a need before. It's so important that we work with major employers like Majestic Star so that we can offer the large mobile market to employees that might be struggling during this time."