Spectacle Entertainment officially has requested Indiana Gaming Commission approval to replace its two Majestic Star casino boats at Gary's Buffington Harbor with a land-based casino adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.
Sara Tait, IGC executive director, confirmed the commission received Spectacle's relocation request Tuesday, and has begun evaluating it.
Under House Enrolled Act 1015, the commission is required to assess the economic benefits, tax revenue, new jobs and $150 million minimum investment in deciding whether to approve the state's first-ever inland casino move — which it could do as soon as its Aug. 28 meeting.
Following commission approval, Spectacle is required to pay the first one-fifth of the state-mandated $20 million move fee, as well as relinquish its second Gary gaming license for a potential Terre Haute casino.
State law permits Spectacle to operate both Majestic Star boats on a single owner's license until its new Gary casino opens. Though Majestic Star still will be treated as two casinos for tax purposes.
Spectacle announced Sunday that its inland Gary casino will be a Hard Rock Casino, that, in addition to extensive music memorabilia, will feature a Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Live, a concert venue for live entertainment.
The $400 million development is expected to have 2,000 employees, up from 800 at the Majestic Star.