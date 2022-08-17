Mega jackpot provides mega boost to MegaMillions lottery ticket sales in Indiana

So far as anyone knows, someone from Indiana is not the winner of the still-unclaimed $1.33 billion MegaMillions jackpot hit July 29 on a ticket purchased at a Speedway gas station at the northern edge of O'Hare International Airport in Des Plaines, Illinois.

But Hoosiers sure took their chances at winning the massive multi-state lottery prize as it grew last month from a life-changing $360 million to an inconceivable 10 digits.

Data released Tuesday by the Hoosier Lottery show MegaMillions ticket sales for July in Indiana totaled $24.1 million.

To put that in perspective, the Hoosier Lottery sold $40.2 million in MegaMillions tickets for the entire 2022 budget year, which ran from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

Or, looking at it another way, Indiana's MegaMillions ticket sales already are at 60% of anticipated MegaMillions revenue for the 2023 budget year — with 11 months still to go.

Lottery officials said they welcome the excitement and extra play that comes when jackpots of multi-state draw games jump from stellar to astronomical.

But such huge prizes are hard to predict. For example, the largest MegaMillions jackpot during the 2022 budget year only reached $431 million before being won Sept. 21, 2021, in New York City.

As a result, the Hoosier Lottery tends to take a conservative approach to forecasting such sales and instead focuses on attracting new and regular players to home-grown games, particularly scratch-offs.

Records show Hoosiers purchased $1.34 billion in scratch-off tickets during the 2022 budget year. That was $41.5 million, or 3%, less than 2021, but $79.7 million, or 6.3%, more than the lottery's revenue forecast.

Altogether, Hoosier Lottery sales totaled $1.7 billion for 2022, just shy of the all-time Indiana lottery sales record of $1.74 billion set in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the lottery was among the few still-operating sources of entertainment.

After deducting the cost of prizes and other expenses, the state of Indiana is due to receive $344.4 million in 2022 lottery profits, and IGT Indiana, the lottery's sales and marketing operator, is in line for a bonus of $18.4 million, according to unaudited financial results.

The bonus for IGT Indiana follows a similar $19.5 million bonus earned last year for exceeding the income goals enacted as part of the partial privatization of the Hoosier Lottery beginning in 2013.

While IGT Indiana, or its predecessor companies, repeatedly fell short of the target in the early years of the contract, a 2015 rewrite set more attainable goals that have paid off for both the lottery and its operating partner.

Specifically, the $1.7 billion in ticket sales and $344.4 in surplus revenue to the state for 2022 are well above the $934 million in sales and $225.1 million in profits tallied in 2013, records show.

By law, Hoosier Lottery profits are deposited in Indiana’s General Fund that pays for nearly all state spending, including education, public safety and health care.

A portion of the lottery’s profits also directly support state pension funds for Hoosier police, firefighters and teachers.