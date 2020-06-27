Merger of casino giants wins Federal Trade Commission approval

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Trade Commission has given its blessing to a $17.3 billion merger of two casino giants that will bring five of Indiana's 13 state-regulated gaming facilities, including Hammond's Horseshoe Casino, under the control of a single owner.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced Friday it won FTC approval of a consent order for Caesar's merger with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. that satisfies all federal antitrust clearances required for the merger.

The FTC agreement mandates Eldorado divest one casino in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, another in Bossier City-Shreveport, Louisiana, and to follow through on its planned sale of a casino in Kansas City, Missouri.

The merger still requires sign off by the Indiana Gaming Commission, Indiana Horse Racing Commission, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada Gaming Commission and New Jersey Casino Control Commission before it can be completed.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is scheduled July 10 to review, and likely approve, the merger. Action by the Indiana Horse Racing Commission is set for July 13.

"We are pleased that the FTC's approval of our planned merger with Eldorado paves the way for securing the remaining consents and approvals from regulators in Indiana, Nevada and New Jersey," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.