GARY — An Illinois-based mobile sports wagering operator is preparing to begin accepting sports bets in Indiana, in association with the Majestic Star casinos in Gary.
USA Sports Gaming LLC, of Oak Brook, is set to launch its BetIndiana mobile sports book once it receives approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission.
BetIndiana only will be available online and through applications on mobile devices that are physically present in the state of Indiana.
At the same time, the company plans to construct a BetIndiana sports lounge at the Majestic Star, where fans can watch games and place bets from their personal devices.
BetIndiana said the association with Majestic Star also will continue once casino owner Spectacle Entertainment replaces its two boats at Gary's Buffington Harbor with a new Hard Rock Casino Gary adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.
"This is the perfect partnership for us," said Frank Ignatius, president and founder of USA Sports Gaming. "Like BetIndiana, Spectacle Entertainment is an independent operator in the gaming industry, born in the Midwest and connected to our local markets."
"We see great synergy here, and we're confident we will provide bettors in Indiana with a book unlike any other in the state."
Indiana currently has two mobile sports wagering options, with several more set to come online by the end of the year, in addition to traditional sports books at the casinos in Hammond, East Chicago, Michigan City and elsewhere in the state.
In September, the first month with legal sports wagering in Indiana, the state's retail sports books attracted $34.5 million in wagers, generating $813,103 in sports wagering taxes for the state.
Mobile sports wagering began Oct. 4 in Indiana.