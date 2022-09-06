Mobile version of Hard Rock Sportsbook goes live across Indiana

GARY — There's a new tune playing when it comes to wagering on professional and college sporting events in the Hoosier State.

Hard Rock Sportsbook, Indiana's newest online sports wagering application, launched Tuesday after receiving final "go-live" approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

It's the mobile version of the retail sports book that opened in May inside the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, but it is available to any Indiana adult age 21 and up regardless of whether they ever visit the Gary casino.

"We are excited to offer the legendary Hard Rock experience to our mobile sports betting players throughout Indiana," said Marlon Goldstein, Hard Rock Digital CEO and executive managing director.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile application is available for free download through either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store (for Android users).

It offers innovative promotions, fast deposits and withdrawals, in-app streaming and hundreds of games and props to bet each day, along with same-game parlays and prop parlays.

The app's rewards program also includes a Mystery Wheel where players can earn up to $5,000 in free bets.

"The successful debut of the Mystery Wheel is the latest example of the unique interactive experiences that can only be found at Hard Rock Sportsbook, as well as our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market," Goldstein said.

Hard Rock quickly became Indiana's top-earning casino after opening its doors May 14, 2021, as a replacement for the former Majestic Star Casinos on Lake Michigan in Gary.

But Hard Rock so far has lagged its Northwest Indiana casino competition on sports wagering as its parent company focused on developing its own mobile sports wagering app, rather than partnering with established sports wagering brands like DraftKings or FanDuel.

State gaming records show just $439,321 was bet on sports at the Hard Rock Casino in July. That was less than half the retail sports book handle last month at both the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.