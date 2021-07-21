More than 25 Olympic sports eligible for wagering in Indiana

Hoosiers hoping to pick up some silver while American athletes go for the gold at the Tokyo Summer Olympics that begin Friday now have more ways to win.

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) on Wednesday authorized sports wagering operators to offer bets on Olympic badminton, boxing, diving, modern pentathlon, triathlon and weightlifting.

Wagering previously was authorized by the IGC on Olympic baseball, basketball, BMX racing, fencing, field hockey, golf, handball, rowing, rugby, soccer, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field events, volleyball and beach volleyball and water polo.

Sports wagering operators are not required to offer wagering on all available Olympic sports.

At the same time, some may choose to offer multiple betting opportunities on some sports or individual events, including in-game wagers.

Adults age 21 and up can visit just about any of Indiana's 12 state-regulated casinos — except the new Hard Rock Casino in Gary whose sports book has yet to open — to see the different types of Olympic wagering opportunities and place an in-person bet.