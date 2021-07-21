 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 25 Olympic sports eligible for wagering in Indiana
alert urgent

More than 25 Olympic sports eligible for wagering in Indiana

Horseshoe sportsbook

Adults in Indiana age 21 and up can wager on more than 25 different sporting competitions scheduled to take place during the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Bets can be placed at in-person sports books, including Horseshoe Casino in Hammond (pictured), or through any of the more than a dozen mobile sports wagering operators affiliated with Indiana casinos.

 Times file photo

Hoosiers hoping to pick up some silver while American athletes go for the gold at the Tokyo Summer Olympics that begin Friday now have more ways to win.

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) on Wednesday authorized sports wagering operators to offer bets on Olympic badminton, boxing, diving, modern pentathlon, triathlon and weightlifting.

Wagering previously was authorized by the IGC on Olympic baseball, basketball, BMX racing, fencing, field hockey, golf, handball, rowing, rugby, soccer, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field events, volleyball and beach volleyball and water polo.

Sports wagering operators are not required to offer wagering on all available Olympic sports.

At the same time, some may choose to offer multiple betting opportunities on some sports or individual events, including in-game wagers.

Adults age 21 and up can visit just about any of Indiana's 12 state-regulated casinos — except the new Hard Rock Casino in Gary whose sports book has yet to open — to see the different types of Olympic wagering opportunities and place an in-person bet.

Alternatively, Hoosiers can bet on the Olympics, or any IGC authorized sports, from anywhere in the state using one of more than a dozen mobile sports wagering operators affiliated with Indiana casinos, including industry leaders DraftKings and FanDuel.

Prospective gamblers will have to plan ahead, however, since most Olympic events will take place well before they're seen in the United States on the nightly NBC-TV broadcast.

Tokyo time is 14 hours ahead of Northwest Indiana, so when it's 12 p.m. in the Region it is 2 a.m. the next day in Japan.

As a result, most live Olympic events will be played when it's late at night, or overnight, in the United States.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

This is the first Summer Olympics since legal sports wagering began in Indiana in September 2019.

The IGC said it also plans to authorize wagering on Winter Olympics events prior to the Feb. 4, 2022 scheduled start of the games in Beijing, China.

Records show a total of $2.9 billion was wagered in Indiana on all sporting events between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Download PDF List of approved events for sports wagering in Indiana
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US stocks sink on Delta variant concerns

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts