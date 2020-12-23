New Barstool Sportsbook opens Thursday at Ameristar Casino

EAST CHICAGO — The Ameristar Casino is unwrapping its new Barstool Sportsbook just in time for Christmas.

Officials at Ameristar's parent company, Penn National Gaming, confirmed the remodeled sports book at the East Chicago casino entrance will open to the public Thursday, pending any final regulatory approvals.

It features an expansive sports viewing area, redesigned dining space, betting counter with large odds boards, numerous sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations offering thousands of wagering options on sports played in the United States and around the world.

"We are very excited to be opening our newly branded Barstool Sportsbook," said Rafael Verde, Penn National senior vice president of regional operations.

"The new designs incorporate the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in unique sports wagering and dining experiences that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy."

Penn National acquired the Barstool Sports digital media company earlier this year and is using it to rebrand its casino sports wagering areas and mobile sports wagering application.