New competitor for Northwest Indiana's casinos coming to Illinois' south suburbs

Brent Pinkston, Wind Creek chief operating officer, told the Illinois Gaming Board Oct. 28 that multiple independent studies show an easily accessible casino adjacent to the Tri-State Tollway will produce between $130 million and $140 million in additional state tax revenue over 20 years compared to the Matteson site.

"It presents the opportunity for getting some of those Indiana tax dollars," Pinkston said.

Indeed, the location of the $300 million Hard Rock Casino adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at the Burr Street exit in Gary helped make it the top earning casino in Indiana for October, in part by drawing thousands of Illinois residents each day who previously weren't willing to navigate to Gary's former Majestic Star casinos at Buffington Harbor on Lake Michigan.

Wind Creek said it expects to create at least 800 full-time jobs in Homewood-East Hazel Crest when the casino and hotel are fully operational, along with 600 temporary construction jobs.

In addition, more than 30% of the facility's annual contracts and purchase orders are earmarked for minority-, women-, veteran- or LGBTQ-owned businesses, company officials said.