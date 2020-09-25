New general manager takes helm at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — An experienced casino marketing and property leader is the new boss at Indiana's most popular gaming destination.

Kathryn Jenkins last month took over as senior vice president and general manager of the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

She came to Northwest Indiana after spending almost a year as general manager of the Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah's Louisiana Downs properties, and nearly four years as assistant general manager at Harrah's New Orleans.

Jenkins also worked for more than a decade in various executive marketing positions at the Horseshoe's former parent company, Caesars Entertainment Corp., and at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

"Kathryn's extensive experience in hospitality and gaming, along with her commitment to leading a team that is focused on providing exceptional service, make her the perfect choice for Horseshoe Hammond," said Dan Nita, the casino's former general manager.

Nita isn't going away. The Munster resident is giving up day-to-day management of the Horseshoe after 11 years to focus on his other role as regional president for Caesars Entertainment Inc., formerly known as ElDorado Resorts, which acquired the Horseshoe in July.