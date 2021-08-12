New Hard Rock Casino is top Indiana destination for table games players

People who enjoy playing table games at casinos, particularly baccarat, are flocking to the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

Data released Thursday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show more money was wagered in July on table games at Hard Rock than any other casino in the state, even the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

Altogether, $45.1 million was bet last month at Hard Rock tables, including $24.6 million on baccarat — a relatively simple game with a low house edge that basically has players guess which of two hands of two or three cards will add up closest to nine.

After paying successful bettors, Hard Rock recorded a July table games “win” of $9.3 million versus $8.2 million at the Horseshoe, according to the IGC.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, said he’s happy the Region’s newest gaming and entertainment destination led all Indiana casinos in table game drop and win in just its second full month of operations.

“Baccarat definitely led the way, but we had strong growth in most other game types as well,” Schuffert said. “Guest feedback has been extremely positive, and I couldn’t be prouder of the job that our team is doing.”