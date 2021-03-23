New Hard Rock Casino will be ready to roll May 14

Lucas said that will make for some long days and nights for those workers as they continue operating the Majestic Star while training and preparing for their jobs at Hard Rock. But Lucas is confident they can pull it off, just as Hard Rock team members did at the company's new Ottawa, Canada casino.

Hard Rock International, a company owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, is operator and part-owner of the new Gary casino in conjunction with Spectacle Entertainment.

Greg Gibson, Spectacle vice chairman, said he's "very optimistic about the future and moving forward in partnership" with Hard Rock. Gibson also is developing a Rocksino casino in Terre Haute, using a state gaming license formerly assigned to Gary.

"Projects like these don't come along often," Gibson said. "And we're ready to show how Indiana investors and an international corporate brand can collaborate to bring these fantastic facilities to the state of Indiana."

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, likewise said they're excited for Gary to once again be the center of the Region's gaming universe, as it was some 25 years ago when two riverboat casinos at Gary's Buffington Harbor were the first in Northwest Indiana to sail Lake Michigan.