New hotel tower at South Bend casino opens March 1

SOUTH BEND — A 23-story hotel tower with luxury amenities and exceptional views is slated to open March 1 adjacent to Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

The third casino hotel in northern Indiana features 317 rooms, including 83 suites, as well as a spa, restaurant, conference center and an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor.

It's directly connected to Indiana's only tribal casino, owned and operated by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, which offers some 1,900 slot machines — more than any of the 12 commercial casinos in the state — along with video poker and a variety of table games.

"March 1 will mark the culmination of a nearly two and a half year-journey to realize our vision to expand Four Winds South Bend," said Rebecca Richards, Pokagon tribal chairwoman. "We can’t wait for our Pokagon citizens, as well as every guest, to experience the new facility."

Frank Freedman, Four Winds Casinos chief operating officer, said a stay at Four Winds South Bend is perfect for entertainment or business, and everyone who visits will enjoy a first-class experience.

"The anticipation has been building as we’ve been focused on completing the interior features and finishes. From the design, use of materials and attention to detail, Four Winds South Bend offers a premium feel you’ll find at top resorts," Freedman said.

Both Richards and Freedman said they were grateful to the hundreds of construction workers who helped build and outfit the hotel tower, as well as the estimated 350-400 people who will serve guests once the facility opens in five weeks.

Hotel reservations can be made online at fourwindscasino.com or by calling 866-494-6371.

The two other Region casinos with attached hotels are Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana also expects to add a hotel to its Gary property at some point in the future.

Four Winds officials insisted its hotel amenities are second-to-none, including the Cedar Spa, which offers a variety of traditional and unique spa therapies, including steam rooms, saunas and vitality pools, as well as separate lounges for women and men.

Likewise, the Edgewater Cafe on the hotel's third floor features cuisine inspired by the sun and sea, with daily menu options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center on the hotel's second floor is a 24,000 sq.ft. multi-use facility with 16 meeting rooms, an 800-seat ballroom, two pre-function bar areas, a business center and outdoor space.

The event center also will host concerts and live performances beginning March 18 with the country music act Parmalee. Tickets for the first show will be on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Region time Friday.

