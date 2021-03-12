New land-based Gary casino getting ready to rock this spring

The event was organized in partnership with the Gary, Lakeshore and Crossroads Regional chambers of commerce and featured three sessions over the course of the day to allow for sufficient social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schuffert said that focus on safety will carry over to the new casino where, at least in the beginning, patrons will encounter temperature check stations, a face mask requirement, strategically located plexiglass and other components of Hard Rock's Safe and Sound program.

"You're going to see a lot of things when we open the facility from a Hard Rock Safe and Sound perspective that not only keeps guests safe but allows them to continue to feel like they're having fun," he said. "Most importantly, it's all about the safety of our guests and our team members."

Once inside, however, Schuffert said the new Gary casino, with its 1,637 slot machines and 80 table games, will be unlike any other in Northwest Indiana or Chicagoland as a whole.

"It's hard to put into words how magnificent it's going to be," Schuffert said. "When you see the facility and the quality of the finishes and the quality of work that is being done, arguably there's not much competition from that perspective in this market."