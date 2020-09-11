New Terre Haute casino to prohibit indoor smoking, offer outdoor smoking patio with slot machines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new casino set to begin construction this year in Terre Haute will be Indiana's first to permanently prohibit indoor smoking when it opens next September.

Spectacle Jack LLC, parent company of the music-themed Rocksino, announced Friday it will not seek to change the strict anti-smoking ordinances in Terre Haute and Vigo County, and instead will comply with them in an effort to improve the overall health of west-central Indiana residents.

"Recognizing we had to make a good business decision for the company to maintain a solid financial ground for the future and provide a welcoming entertainment facility for all Hoosiers and guests, we had to look at data, become creative and benchmark other facilities which were successful with this model," said Greg Gibson, Spectacle Jack CEO.

To that end, Spectacle Jack and its operating partner, Hard Rock International, plan to accommodate smokers by constructing a heated outdoor patio at the casino that will include up to 117 slot machines and eight table games, or 15% of the casino's 1,060 planned gaming positions.

The smoking patio also will feature large ceiling fans to circulate the patio's air, exhaust fans to discharge cigarette smoke and openings above a security wall to bring in fresh air from outdoors.