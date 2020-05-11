No money wagered at Indiana casinos in April for first time in quarter-century

The Indiana Gaming Commission's monthly revenue report detailing how much money was wagered at Hoosier casinos in April is one for the history books.
Zeroes across the board.
The state-mandated shutdown of all casinos March 16 to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus took Indiana, in effect, back to 1995, before the first coin was dropped in the first slot machine at the first riverboat casino on the Ohio River near Evansville.
It's likely to stay that way for at least another month.
The Gaming Commission last week said it expects the five Northwest Indiana casinos, and eight other state-regulated gaming properties, likely won't begin reopening until Phase 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan — tentatively scheduled for June 14.
In April, the shutdown cost the state $49 million in anticipated gaming tax revenue. Another $49.4 million is expected to be lost in May, and at least $26.5 million in June.
The casino shutdown also has thrown some 5,000 Northwest Indiana casino employees out of work.
According to the Gaming Commission, the only legal wagering in the state that took place in April was $26.3 million bet though online sportsbooks affiliated with Indiana casinos — an 86% drop compared to the $187.2 million sports wagering peak in February.
Records show more than half of Indiana's April sports wagering handle was bet through the DraftKings sportsbook, associated with the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, with another third going through the FanDuel sportsbook at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.
"This marked the first full month of reporting while casinos in Indiana were closed. While it's no surprise that revenue for casinos fell to $0 it doesn't make the eeriness of the reporting any less profound," said Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. business for the Gambling.com group.
"With major sports on hiatus, Indiana bettors were left with only the NFL Draft and obscure sports like handball and table tennis."
At the same time, Dustin Gouker, chief analyst for PlayIndiana.com, suggested April could end up being the low point for sports wagering, since various professional sports teams and leagues plan to resume competitions in the near future.
"April's results are shocking, but not at all surprising," Gouker said. "If sports do resume relatively soon, online sportsbooks should recover quickly."
