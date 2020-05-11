No money wagered at Indiana casinos in April for first time in quarter-century

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Indiana Gaming Commission's monthly revenue report detailing how much money was wagered at Hoosier casinos in April is one for the history books.

Zeroes across the board.

The state-mandated shutdown of all casinos March 16 to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus took Indiana, in effect, back to 1995, before the first coin was dropped in the first slot machine at the first riverboat casino on the Ohio River near Evansville.

It's likely to stay that way for at least another month.

The Gaming Commission last week said it expects the five Northwest Indiana casinos, and eight other state-regulated gaming properties, likely won't begin reopening until Phase 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan — tentatively scheduled for June 14.

In April, the shutdown cost the state $49 million in anticipated gaming tax revenue. Another $49.4 million is expected to be lost in May, and at least $26.5 million in June.

The casino shutdown also has thrown some 5,000 Northwest Indiana casino employees out of work.