No one claims prize, so winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires

A winning Powerball lottery ticket purchased in Northwest Indiana expired Monday, with no one claiming the $50,000 prize.
Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times that the ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing at the Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1401 Ripley St., Lake Station, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline.
The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers, 8-33-55-59-62, and the Powerball, 18, to earn the game's third-highest prize.
Instead of going home with the ticket holder, the money will remain in the prize pool for future payments to other winners, Hoosier Lottery spokesman Jason Mueller said.
The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,129. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.
Mueller said the lottery encourages all players to carefully check their tickets against the winning numbers before disposing of their tickets.
Northwest Indiana 2022 early voting sites, hours
Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Judge Lorenzo Arredondo Justice Center, 3711 Main St., East Chicago
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Gary Public Library, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Lake County Courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Hobart Police and Community Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd., Munster
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
St. John Township Assessor's Office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Winfield Public Library, 10771 Randolph St., Winfield
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway, Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., Hebron
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
North Porter County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Union Township Fire Station #2, 267 N. 600 W., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
United Steelworkers Hall, 1100 Max Mochal Hwy. (SR 149), Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Valparaiso Fire Training Center, 355 Evans Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
LaPorte County Office Complex, 302 W. 8th St., Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
LaPorte County Complex, 809 State St., LaPorte
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Former Coolspring Library, 7089 W 400 N, Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Wanatah Town Hall, 104 N. Main St., Wanatah
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
