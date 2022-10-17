No one claims prize, so winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires

A winning Powerball lottery ticket purchased in Northwest Indiana expired Monday, with no one claiming the $50,000 prize.

Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times that the ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing at the Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1401 Ripley St., Lake Station, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline.

The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers, 8-33-55-59-62, and the Powerball, 18, to earn the game's third-highest prize.

Instead of going home with the ticket holder, the money will remain in the prize pool for future payments to other winners, Hoosier Lottery spokesman Jason Mueller said.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,129. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Mueller said the lottery encourages all players to carefully check their tickets against the winning numbers before disposing of their tickets.