Northwest Indiana gaming market repeatedly upended in 2021

MORE COMPETITORS

The second half of the year saw additional disruptions to Northwest Indiana's casino industry because of new competition developing outside the Region.

In South Bend, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians in August began offering live table games and traditional slot machines, instead of bingo machines, at its Four Winds Casino, after Gov. Eric Holcomb and Pokagon Chairman Matthew Wesaw inked a Tribal-State Gaming Compact that was approved in April by the Indiana General Assembly and allowed to go into effect by the U.S. Interior Department.

Under the compact, Four Winds can offer any gambling game permitted at state-regulated casinos. Though mobile sports wagering, and any other electronic gaming eventually permitted in Indiana, is limited to the 166 acres of tribal property in South Bend.

Federal law prohibits the state from taxing the tribal casino similar to a commercial casino, which in Indiana can range from 15% to 40% of win. But the tribe agreed to pay 8% of its slot machine win to Indiana in exchange for an exclusivity agreement that, in essence, freezes state gaming law within 50 miles of the Four Winds Casino, including in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.