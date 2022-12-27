Northwest Indiana gas station sells $50,000 winning ticket for Christmas Eve Powerball drawing

GARY — It was a very merry Christmas for someone who braved the winter storm to purchase a Powerball lottery ticket for the Christmas Eve drawing at a gas station just off Interstate 80-94 in Gary.

A ticket sold for Saturday's multistate lottery game matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 — the game’s third-highest prize — the Hoosier Lottery announced.

The ticket was sold at Mr. Fuel, 2945 Burr St., according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers: 17-37-46-54-67 and Powerball 8.

This is the third $50,000 Powerball winner purchased in Northwest Indiana over the past two months. Tickets sold in Valparaiso for the Nov. 2 and Dec. 14 drawings also won the game's third-highest prize.

The lottery recommends the person with the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the ticket-holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

