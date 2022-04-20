Northwest Indiana lottery players win two big prizes so far this week

HAMMOND — Someone who purchased a CA$H 5 lottery ticket just after Easter in Hammond certainly will have the means to keep their basket filled.

The Hoosier Lottery announced that a winning CA$H 5 ticket worth $602,500 was purchased for Tuesday's drawing at Cousin Vinny’s Deli, 5800 Hohman Ave.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 17-21-22-31-39.

Lottery luck actually struck Northwest Indiana twice already this week as a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Pilot #650, 1401 Ripley St., Lake Station.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were 8-33-55-59-62 and Powerball 18.

The lottery recommends the ticket holders ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Hammond CA$H 5 win comes a little more than a month after CA$H 5 player in Valparaiso hit a jackpot worth $110,000, and less than a year since a winning CA$H 5 ticket worth $524,271 was purchased in Hobart.

Northwest Indiana CA$H 5 players also recently won $1.1 million in the Feb. 14, 2021, drawing with a ticket sold in Lowell, and $1.08 million in the Dec. 27, 2020, drawing on a ticket sold by a different lottery retailer in Hammond.

CA$H 5 is a daily, five number draw game that costs $1 to play. The jackpot starts at $75,000 and grows at least $5,000 a day until someone wins the jackpot by matching all five numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759. The odds of winning any CA$H 5 prize are 1 in 11, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

