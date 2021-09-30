Northwest Indiana resident hits 'super grand' slot jackpot at Four Winds Casino

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A Northwest Indiana resident won big Monday playing the Dollar Storm: Caribbean Gold slot machine at the Four Winds Casino just north of the Indiana-Michigan state line.

The winner, identified by the casino only as a resident of the Jasper County town of Wheatfield, hit the machine's "super grand" progressive jackpot worth $220,980.95.

Records show the player was wagering $50 per spin on the $5 slot machine. Casino officials said the progressive jackpot has now been reset and will resume building until another player wins the top prize.

Four Winds New Buffalo features multiple slot machines with progressive jackpots starting at $100,000. Altogether, the Michigan casino offers players some 2,600 machines, ranging from penny slots to slots costing $100 per spin.

In addition to New Buffalo, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi operates Four Winds Casinos in South Bend, Indiana, and Hartford and Dowagiac, Michigan.

This is at least the third, six-figure progressive slot jackpot won this month in the Northwest Indiana casino market after two Illinois residents hit top prizes worth $293,791.80 and $126,495.63 on slot spins at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

