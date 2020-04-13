NWI casino city mayors keeping eye on spending as COVID-19 shutdowns continue

McDermott said he never wants to be in a situation, as Hammond has been in the past, where changing economic conditions that demanded immediate spending cuts instead were postponed in the hope things would improve the next year.

"We're being very cautious with our gaming revenue," McDermott said. "Right now, I haven't furloughed or laid any of our employees off, and I'm hoping I don't have to do that."

Gary's mayor, who only took office in January, said he's still trying to get a grip on the city's finances after several previous administrations postponed hard spending decisions that needed to be made in the face of sharply declining city revenue.

Prince said once he figures his way past Gary's historic accounting practices and improves its antiquated budgeting technology, he plans to carefully review all city spending and sources of revenue, including its receipts from the Majestic Star casinos.

"My finances were strained anyway. So I'm not quite sure what the future is going to look like in terms of manpower," Prince said.

"We're certainly going to realize areas where we can create more efficiencies. I think you should be looking for it, right, in a situation like this, if for no other reason than to be prepared for the future."