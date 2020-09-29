NWI casino exec, ex-state senator indicted on campaign finance violations, feds say

"This matter is extremely serious. The ability for this company to continue to hold an Indiana gaming license is in question," Tait said.

"To say the allegations outlined in the court documents are disappointing is a vast understatement. Mr. Keeler’s indictment and the separate suitability matters under investigation by our agency create an unprecedented set of negative circumstances.

"The IGC will continue to work with other agencies to ensure that all individuals associated with Indiana casinos are held accountable for any unlawful acts. We commend the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana for their work."

Spectacle broke ground in January, adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street, for the $300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana that will be the first land-based casino in Northwest Indiana, replacing the two Majestic Star gaming boats on Lake Michigan.

When complete, likely early next year, the new casino is due to be operated by Hard Rock International on behalf of Spectacle.

The indictment against Keeler does not indicate why New Centaur wanted to support Waltz's 2016 bid for the south-central Indiana congressional seat that was being vacated by Republican Todd Young as part of his successful run for the U.S. Senate.