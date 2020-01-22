Off-duty cops could gain right to carry handguns while gambling in Indiana casinos

Hoosier lawmakers have taken the first step toward allowing off-duty police officers to carry handguns while gambling at the state's 13 commercial casinos, including the five casinos in Northwest Indiana.

State regulations currently permit law enforcement officers to be armed in a casino when their "sole purpose for being in the casino is the performance of official duties."

The officer also must alert the Indiana Gaming Commission, or its armed in-casino gaming agents, that he or she is carrying a weapon.

Senate Bill 291 would scrap those regulations and prohibit the IGC from adopting any new rule restricting an on- or off-duty law enforcement officer from carrying a handgun in a casino.

As currently written, the legislation authorizes the IGC to bar armed officers from drinking in the casino or entering the casino after drinking.

But state Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, believes that language should be deleted because police officers already have rigorous standards of conduct for their off-duty behavior.