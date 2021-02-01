Ownership dispute may leave new Hard Rock Casino sitting empty

GARY — The $300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana may sit empty — possibly for months — once construction on the land-based gaming facility adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street is completed in coming weeks.

The Times has learned the Indiana Gaming Commission has directed the parent company of the Majestic Star Casinos to be prepared to operate its two Lake Michigan gaming boats until at least June, instead of moving forward with plans to shutter them in March or April at the same time as the Hard Rock was supposed open.

It's an outcome no one involved in the long-sought development claims to want.

But state regulators said they have no choice but to potentially delay the opening of the new casino — and keep the Majestic Star operating, generating tax revenue, and its employees on the job — until the ownership of its parent company, Spectacle Entertainment, is sorted out.

"The new inland casino in Gary is important to the state and local community. The commission is focused on seeing the project completed and operational," said Sara Tait, executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission.