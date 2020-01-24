Parent company of Gary's Majestic Star, Hard Rock casinos under investigation

The Indiana Gaming Commission has opened an investigation into the parent company of Gary's Majestic Star casinos in connection with a federal campaign finance violation that allegedly involved illegal donations transferred by a Spectacle Entertainment executive on behalf of his former employer.

No changes to normal operations at the Spectacle-owned Majestic Star are imminent as a result of the investigation, according to the Gaming Commission.

On the other hand, the commission said it is "working to ascertain the immediate impacts of this information upon the new casino construction project in Gary," known as the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, which ceremonially broke ground Jan. 9.

On Friday, the commission canceled a meeting planned for Feb. 7, where it was expected to approve Spectacle's application to construct a "Rocksino" in Terre Haute that would have shared the music theme of Spectacle's new, land-based Gary casino.

"The information we received is concerning and the commission has begun a review pursuant to its statutory responsibilities into this matter," the commission said.