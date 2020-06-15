Patience is essential for visitors to Northwest Indiana's reopened casinos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Money and luck are two things everyone should bring with them when they go out to have a good time at Northwest Indiana's casinos.

But gamblers visiting the Region's five gaming facilities, which reopened Monday after a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, also will want to have plenty of one more thing — patience.

Long lines to comply with state-mandated COVID-19 safety policies were the order of the day, especially at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, where patrons at noon waited in line about a half-hour to get from the parking garage into the casino. Vehicles also were lined up in the parking garage and on the ramp to the casino from Indianapolis Boulevard.

A number of visitors eventually just gave up and went home instead of waiting in the blocks-long indoor line to enter the Horseshoe.

One even proclaimed to the socially-distant crowd: "I'm tired of waiting. I'm going to save my money for another day."

Similar lines were seen Monday morning at the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, Majestic Star Casinos in Gary and the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, primarily due to a new state requirement that casino security agents check the identification of every person entering the casino, instead of just waiving through anyone who appears age 30 and up.