Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has identified five potential city casino sites, including two very close to Northwest Indiana, for a consultant to evaluate over the next 45 days to determine the financial viability of each location.
The Region-adjacent sites are the Harborside development at 111th Street and the Bishop Ford Expressway, and the former U.S. Steel South Works at 80th Street and Lake Shore Drive.
Harborside is seven miles from the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond that mostly has served Chicago-based patrons since 1996. The U.S. Steel site along Lake Michigan is just five miles from the Horseshoe.
The consultant, Union Gaming, will assess two additional south side locations, near the Chicago White Sox stadium at Pershing Road and State Street, and the former Michael Reese Hospital at 31st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, along with one west side site at Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue.
No potential casino locations in downtown Chicago, at Navy Pier or near the McCormick Place convention center, will be included in the assessment.
Lightfoot said the evaluations are intended to determine the economic viability of a Chicago casino under the conditions imposed by an Illinois law enacted June 28 that finally authorized a 4,000-position city gaming facility after more than three decades of debate.
She said the five sites set for evaluation are comprised mostly of publicly owned land, and each has been considered for a casino or other major development in the past.
The feasibility study will not choose the final casino location, Lightfoot insisted.
She said that only will be selected following a citywide engagement process, including an online survey and town hall-style meetings, that give all Chicagoans a chance to be heard.
"While a Chicago casino had been talked about for more than 30 years, today we are moving forward to ensure the new casino is viable for Chicago and all of its communities," Lightfoot said.
"Together we are advancing a shared vision for new revenues that will benefit Chicago's severely underfunded pension funds, while generating new jobs and economic opportunity for communities across the city."
The Chicago city council and the Illinois Gaming Board also must sign off on a Chicago casino site before construction can begin.
Indiana lawmakers earlier this year adjusted the state's gaming regulations and wagering taxes to make Hoosier casinos more competitive with neighboring states.
That included authorizing Gary's Majestic Star casinos to relocate to a more accessible, land-based site adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.