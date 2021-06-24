Potential forced sale of Hammond's Horseshoe Casino canceled

HAMMOND — Hail Caesar!

The Indiana Gaming Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to rescind its prior orders for Caesars Entertainment to sell the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond to a new operator by the end of this year.

Commission members were convinced that amid enhanced competition from the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, and potential new casinos in Chicago and south suburban Cook County, it's in the best interest of the Hoosier State that a recognizable brand with years of experience in the Northwest Indiana gaming market continue to operate the Hammond casino.

Marc Fine, of Evansville, was the only commissioner to favor leaving the IGC divestment orders intact. He said one casino company should not control 30% to 40% of the Indiana gaming market as Caesars does with the Horseshoe and its two central Indiana horse track casinos.

Caesars actually owned five of Indiana's 13 casinos following its $17.3 billion merger last year with ElDorado Resorts.

However, the IGC deemed that an "undue economic concentration" of the state's gaming industry and ordered Caesars to divest all but two of its Indiana properties.